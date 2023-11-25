Promote Your Business
USM: Will Hall to remain head football coach for 2024 season

Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall talks to Southern Mississippi defensive tackle...
Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall talks to Southern Mississippi defensive tackle Quentin Bivens (95) on the sideline during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall will remain the head coach of the Golden Eagles next year despite a difficult and underwhelming 2023 season.

USM finished the season with a disappointing 3-9 record and a season-ending 35-17 loss to Troy at The Rock Saturday.

Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain put an end to any speculation on the future of Coach Hall in Hattiesburg after releasing a statement after the loss to the Trojans.

“This football season was a disappointment from a win-loss standpoint, and it’s not the standard or expectation at Southern Miss,” the statement reads. “However, even during a difficult year, within the program there have been reasons to be encouraged. While changes and adjustments to the program are needed and expected this offseason, we believe Coach Hall can provide the leadership to continue to rebuild our proud program and get us back to competing for championships.

Coach Hall entered his third season off the back of an impressive 7-6 season that included USM’s first winning record at the end of a season since 2019 and Southern Miss’ first bowl win since 2016.

The Amory, Mississippi, native entered the season with his most talented roster since taking charge of the sanction-riddled program in 2020.

Coach Hall has one year left on his deal and will enter the final year of his contract with an exciting 2024 class of commits that includes Mississippi’s all-time passing leader, MRA QB John White, and Hartfield Academy duo Chris Jones and Reed Jesiolowski.

[READ: Hartfield linebacker gives glory to God after surviving wreck before game]

