Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State wide receiver has entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the Tigers’ first season under head coach TC Taylor.

Raleigh, Mississippi, native Duke Miller announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he entered the transfer portal Friday night. He is the first JSU player to put his name in the portal since the end of the football season.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God who is the author and finisher of my life,” his statement reads. “I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and pushing me to be the best me on and off the field. I would like to thank Coach TC [Taylor] and his staff for giving me the opportunity to represent this program and for allowing me to be a part of the Jackson State family. With that being said... I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Miller had 27 receptions for 241 yards in his first season at Jackson State.

He played high school football at Taylorsville High and was a member of the East Mississippi Community College football team. Miller then transferred to New Mexico before his stop in the capital city.

He has 2 years of eligibility left.

