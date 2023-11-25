Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Freshman Brandon High running back receives offer from Oregon

Freshman Brandon High running back receives offer from Oregon
Freshman Brandon High running back receives offer from Oregon(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A running back on Brandon High School’s football team is already garnering attention from Power 5 schools after just his first season of playing varsity football.

Freshman RB Tyson Robinson, who exploded onto the scene during the Bulldog’s 2023 season, announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he has received an offer from the University of Oregon. The Ducks are the number six-ranked team in the nation this season.

Brandon’s season ended Friday night in a heartbreaking 49-45 loss at the hands of Oak Grove in the MHSAA 7A South State Championship.

Despite the loss, Robinson had a breakout game, rushing for 240 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

This impressive performance came a week after rushing for three touchdowns against rivals Pearl in a 42-25 win.

Robison will graduate in 2027.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
Rain and Freezing Temps on the Way
Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.
Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man
2 shot after verbal altercation in Vicksburg
Building construction - file photo
$12M housing development on tap for Jackson’s Midtown community
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say

Latest News

MRA senior quarterback John White broke the Mississippi career passing record, finishing with...
John White reflects on journey to the high school football record books
The End Zone: Brandon dominates Pearl, advances to third straight South State Championship game
Tri-County Academy players pose with the championship trophy, after defeating Bowling Green in...
Tri-County Academy wins second state title in three years
Sharkey-Issaquena Academy head coach Matt Homan holds up the championship trophy after winning...
Sharkey-Issaquena Academy overcomes 20-point halftime deficit, stuns Calhoun Academy with walk-off touchdown to win MAIS 1A Championship