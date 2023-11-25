Freshman Brandon High running back receives offer from Oregon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A running back on Brandon High School’s football team is already garnering attention from Power 5 schools after just his first season of playing varsity football.

Freshman RB Tyson Robinson, who exploded onto the scene during the Bulldog’s 2023 season, announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that he has received an offer from the University of Oregon. The Ducks are the number six-ranked team in the nation this season.

Brandon’s season ended Friday night in a heartbreaking 49-45 loss at the hands of Oak Grove in the MHSAA 7A South State Championship.

Despite the loss, Robinson had a breakout game, rushing for 240 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

This impressive performance came a week after rushing for three touchdowns against rivals Pearl in a 42-25 win.

Robison will graduate in 2027.

