First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in overnight with freezing temperatures return next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening as light showers move in overnight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will start to fall back into the 40s, however, we won’t be as cold as we were the past few nights.

Sunday: Rain will continue for the start to your Sunday morning. Light to moderate showers are expected but showers should taper off by the afternoon. Most places won’t see much in terms of measurable amounts of rain, but there could be close to a half an inch of rain for a few of our southern counties. Once the rain moves through, we will be left with much colder weather as that cold front moves in. Expect lows to drop again into the upper 30s.

Extended forecast: For the start to next week, you can expect below average temperatures, especially in the early morning hours. We will see morning temperatures at or slightly below freezing by Tuesday, feeling more like the middle 20s. Highs through the middle of the week won’t make it out of the 50s. Temperatures will be more seasonal towards the end of the week with highs back into the 60s. We should stay dry until the end of next week as the chance for rain creeps back in for Friday and next weekend.

