First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase tomorrow with cooler weather expected next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will start to build back in during the afternoon as temperatures climb back into the low 60s. Some sunshine will peak through the clouds but expect mostly cloudy skies heading into Saturday evening. Rain chances will increase overnight as a cold front moves in Sunday.

Sunday: Rain will continue for the start to your Sunday morning. Light to moderate showers are expected but showers should taper off by the afternoon. Most places won’t see much in terms of measurable amounts of rain. Once the rain moves through, we will be left with much colder weather as that cold front moves in. Expect lows to drop again into the upper 30s.

Extended forecast: For the start to next week, you can expect below average temperatures, especially in the early morning hours. We will see morning temperatures around freezing by Tuesday, feeling more like the middle 20s. Highs throughout the majority of the week won’t make it out of the 50s. We should stay dry until the end of next week as the chance for rain creeps back in for Friday and next weekend.

