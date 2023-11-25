Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
Rain and Freezing Temps on the Way
Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.
Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man
Building construction - file photo
$12M housing development on tap for Jackson’s Midtown community
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
2 shot after verbal altercation in Vicksburg

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages for Israel freeing 42 Palestinians in the second swap
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Son opens 60-year-old letter from mother