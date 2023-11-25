Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

2 teens, 1 man arrested in connection to armed carjacking in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested three people in connection to an armed carjacking.

JPD says a blue Honda Civic was carjacked by three people — a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and 21-year-old Amare Jerome Lewis.

A press release says the incident happened in the 4700 block of Clinton Boulevard near Hillside around 6:55 p.m. Friday.

Members of the ACTION unit searched the area and located the Honda Civic on Bailey Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Boulevard.

Once the driver of the stolen vehicle noticed JPD, he attempted to flee. Shortly after, JPD says the driver crashed into another vehicle, causing the suspects to run away.

JPD located and arrested the three suspects. No one was seriously injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.
Rain and Freezing Temps on the Way
Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.
Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man
Building construction - file photo
$12M housing development on tap for Jackson’s Midtown community
2 shot after verbal altercation in Vicksburg
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
Richard’s Disposal asking court to block Jackson’s latest trash-related RFP
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open in Jones Park
Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
2 shot after verbal altercation in Vicksburg