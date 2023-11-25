2 teens, 1 man arrested in connection to armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested three people in connection to an armed carjacking.

JPD says a blue Honda Civic was carjacked by three people — a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and 21-year-old Amare Jerome Lewis.

A press release says the incident happened in the 4700 block of Clinton Boulevard near Hillside around 6:55 p.m. Friday.

Members of the ACTION unit searched the area and located the Honda Civic on Bailey Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Boulevard.

Once the driver of the stolen vehicle noticed JPD, he attempted to flee. Shortly after, JPD says the driver crashed into another vehicle, causing the suspects to run away.

JPD located and arrested the three suspects. No one was seriously injured.

