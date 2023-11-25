Promote Your Business
2 shot after verbal altercation in Vicksburg

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday morning.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says around 3 a.m., a verbal altercation between two parties occurred at a nightclub in Vicksburg.

According to the sheriff, both parties left the nightclub and ended up at K&B Lounge on Green Hill Road. There, the altercation turned physical, causing shots to ring out in the parking lot, hitting two people.

One person was shot in the buttocks, and another person was shot in the leg. The sheriff says they drove themselves to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Pace says the department has identified the shooter and is currently seeking his whereabouts.

