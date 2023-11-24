Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-year-old was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Fletcher was arrested that night. He’s charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Officials received reports of gunfire on Scott Street around 5 p.m. Following the gunshots, the suspects fled the scene, making their way onto Old Biloxi Road before crashing into a parked delivery truck and running into the woods.

No injuries were reported.

Fletcher is being held without bond in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

JCSO says more arrests are expected.

