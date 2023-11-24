Suspect in LCSD custody after overnight shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said Terrell Adam Melillo, 25, is charged in the Friday morning killing of a man at a home in the county.

Sollie said Johnathan Ray Parker was shot and killed at a home at 9417 Highway 495. A 27-year-old woman was also shot.

Lauderdale County officials searched for Melilla’s vehicle overnight. At 5 am they spotted his vehicle and chased him. Sollie says Melillo ran his vehicle into a home on AC Brown Road in the Center Hill Community. Sollie says there was an exchange of gunfire. Sollie says Melillo shot a deputy.

Sollie says the deputy was hit in the lower abdomen and was in surgery Friday afternoon. Sollie says the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the case involving the deputy shooting. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will process the crime scene.

