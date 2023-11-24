Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rain and Freezing Temps on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slightly warmer day is ahead for central MS, with highs in the low 60s and sunshine returning! Things will be nice and calm into the afternoon. The start of the weekend will bring more sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be pretty cold as we head out the door on Saturday, with things expected to start off back in the 30s for most places. Sunday will bring the chance for more rain as a front moves through. This will also keep temperatures in the mid and upper 50s again.

Behind Sunday’s front we will see sunshine return and stick around at least through Wednesday. Monday will be gusty with winds blowing from the north so it’s going to feel even colder than the upper 40s and low 50s we will be seeing. This will allow temperatures to fall to the upper 20s and low 30s before we start our Tuesday! Tuesday afternoon won’t be much warmer, with highs in the low 50s, but the winds will have calmed down. Slightly warmer and more fall-like conditions will return by mid-week and we may get another chance of rain by the end of the week and the next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast

Most Read

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Gregory Hunt
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody
‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Rain coverage ahead
First Alert Forecast: light showers possible tonight ahead of more rain over the weekend
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Gorgeous views to kick off the holiday.
A Gloomy Turkey Day Ahead