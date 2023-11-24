Rain and Freezing Temps on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slightly warmer day is ahead for central MS, with highs in the low 60s and sunshine returning! Things will be nice and calm into the afternoon. The start of the weekend will bring more sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be pretty cold as we head out the door on Saturday, with things expected to start off back in the 30s for most places. Sunday will bring the chance for more rain as a front moves through. This will also keep temperatures in the mid and upper 50s again.

Behind Sunday’s front we will see sunshine return and stick around at least through Wednesday. Monday will be gusty with winds blowing from the north so it’s going to feel even colder than the upper 40s and low 50s we will be seeing. This will allow temperatures to fall to the upper 20s and low 30s before we start our Tuesday! Tuesday afternoon won’t be much warmer, with highs in the low 50s, but the winds will have calmed down. Slightly warmer and more fall-like conditions will return by mid-week and we may get another chance of rain by the end of the week and the next weekend.

