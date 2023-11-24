Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One person charged after Thanksgiving night shooting in Fayette

Two people were shot in the Thanksgiving night incident.
Two people were shot in the Thanksgiving night incident.(Fayette Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fayette man is waiting for his initial appearance in court following a Thanksgiving night shooting there.

Fayette Police have arrested Kelvion Tenner, 22, in connection with a shooting at a gas station around 9:30 Thursday night.

Police say that Tenner and Jarvanti Doss, 26, also of Fayette, fired shots at each other in the gas station parking lot. Tenner was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Doss was airlifted to another facility, and his condition was unknown.

Upon his release, Tenner was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

It was unknown if Doss also would be charged in the case. Investigations are ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Gregory Hunt
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody
‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted

Latest News

Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.
Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man
Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.