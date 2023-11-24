One person charged after Thanksgiving night shooting in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fayette man is waiting for his initial appearance in court following a Thanksgiving night shooting there.

Fayette Police have arrested Kelvion Tenner, 22, in connection with a shooting at a gas station around 9:30 Thursday night.

Police say that Tenner and Jarvanti Doss, 26, also of Fayette, fired shots at each other in the gas station parking lot. Tenner was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Doss was airlifted to another facility, and his condition was unknown.

Upon his release, Tenner was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

It was unknown if Doss also would be charged in the case. Investigations are ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.