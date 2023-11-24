Promote Your Business
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing man from Walthall County was found dead in the woods over the weekend, authorities say.

Marty Martin, 30, was last seen around 3 p.m. on November 18 near his home in the 180 block of Mississippi Highway 27 South.

According to authorities, on Saturday morning, the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 search team from Brandon, searched for Martin near where he was last seen.

Shortly after the search began, the K-9 made a positive alert in a “densely wooded tract of land.” A short time later, the search team came upon Martin, who was dead.

No foul play is suspected, authorities say, and a thorough investigation was conducted by the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and the Walthall County Coroner’s Office.

