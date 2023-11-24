Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man overnight in Lauderdale County and the wounding of a deputy.

The victim in the original call was shot several times late Thursday or early Friday, according to Coroner Clayton Cobler. The call for service was made for 9417 Highway 495.

Later Friday morning, a Lauderdale County deputy was injured in a shooting as deputies encountered a possible suspect in the original case. A brief pursuit happened and then gunfire was exchanged and a deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

The suspect was arrested.

The investigation continues in this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Gregory Hunt
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody
‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Richard’s Disposal asking court to block Jackson’s latest trash-related RFP
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast