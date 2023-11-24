First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures make a return next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Clouds will stick around for us throughout the rest of your Friday as temperatures remain pretty seasonal with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon, but clouds won’t begin to clear out until after sunset. This evening, you can expect temperatures to drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. We will remain dry overnight and for the start to the weekend.

Saturday: We will be off to a chilly start for your Saturday with lows in the upper 30s. We should start to warm up by lunch time with highs in the low 60s. We should stay dry throughout the day with partly cloudy skies. Heading into the evening, a few isolated showers will be possible but most of the rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Expect lows to drop into the mid 40s with light showers.

Extended forecast: The chance for scattered showers will continue overnight and into early Sunday morning, however this doesn’t look to be a widespread rain event. Showers should move on out by Sunday evening, leaving us with another span of dry days ahead. Below average temperatures will continue throughout next week with highs only expected to stay in the mid 50s. We could see near freezing temperatures to start off the mornings with lows in the mid to low 30s. We will stay dry for the majority of the week with rain chances returning by the end of next week and into next weekend.

