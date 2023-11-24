Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: dry, seasonable for Saturday; rain chances return into Sunday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Make sure to dress warm for those heading out to Friday night football games this evening. While the weather will cooperate with us, it will feel pretty chilly out as temperatures quickly cool off. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees under partly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will likely run close to normal for Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower to possibly middle 60s. We’re also expecting to see more sun tomorrow mixing in with passing clouds. Our next weathermaker is on track to make an appearance by early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are forecast to move in from the west ahead of the front on Sunday, mainly during the morning and early afternoon hours. Rain chances will taper off by the end of the day as this system quickly exits to the east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and cool conditions will take over early next week in the wake of the front as high pressure builds in overhead. Highs will be well-below normal in the 50s with even cooler nights possibly near freezing, especially Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Temperatures will start to slightly warm back up by the end of the week ahead another possible chance of rain.

