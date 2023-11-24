Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man

Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.
Marty Martin went missing on Saturday, according to authorities.(Walthall County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say went missing on Saturday.

Marty Martin, 30, was last seen around 3 p.m. on November 18, near his home in the 180 block of Mississippi Highway 27 South.

Martin is a white male, who stands approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 879-3481.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Gregory Hunt
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody
‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted

Latest News

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Richard’s Disposal asking court to block Jackson’s latest trash-related RFP
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast