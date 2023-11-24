Authorities searching for missing Walthall County man

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say went missing on Saturday.

Marty Martin, 30, was last seen around 3 p.m. on November 18, near his home in the 180 block of Mississippi Highway 27 South.

Martin is a white male, who stands approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 879-3481.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.