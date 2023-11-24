$12M housing development on tap for Jackson’s Midtown community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction on a $12 million housing development in Midtown could get underway by the end of the year, thanks to a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.

On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to provide Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and Midtown Partners some $850,000 in HOME grants to help cover construction costs.

Mary Elizabeth Evans, with Hope Enterprise Corporation, said the council’s vote was one of the final hurdles that developers needed to get over before work could begin.

“We have all our funds committed, the contractor in place,” she said. “We’re waiting on a few final approvals, and we’ll get started on construction by the end of this year, the beginning of January.”

The project will be located along Noel Street, Bell Street, and Mill Street in the Midtown Community.

Once completed, it will include 13 single-family homes, six townhomes, and two four-plex units.

The single-family and townhouse units will be at least 1,300 square feet and have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The units in the four-plexes will be 1,100 square feet, with two bedrooms and two baths in each.

Each unit will include washers and dryers, Energy Star refrigerators/freezers, dishwashers, and ceiling fans. Recreational amenities will include a playground and gazebo sitting area, city documents state.

Construction is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete.

“This is a project that we identified in the master plan, the Midtown master plan that was conducted back in 2009, which really focused on infill housing developments in that south area of the neighborhood,” said Midtown Partners Executive Director Kristi Hendrix.

Midtown is a nonprofit that serves a roughly 215-acre neighborhood bordered by West Street to the east, Mill Street to the west, Woodrow Wilson Avenue to the north, and Fortification Street to the south, its website states.

Hendrix told the council her agency had been working on the project for years, including with the city to acquire and tear down dilapidated properties to make way for it.

“We participated with the city [in] the Blight Elimination Program, and we did a little over $100,000 worth of acquisition, demolition, in getting this project ready,” she said. “We have worked very closely with the churches, and they’re excited to see this development, as [are] our senior citizens who live in that area.”

Some council members asked whether the development would displace any existing residents, and about Midtown’s plans to reduce crime.

Hendrix said tearing down the dilapidated structures has helped address some crime. She said the additional influx of people brought about by the new homes also should help.

“Once we’re able to put this housing in, we’ll have more eyes on the streets, more active residents in that area... It’s going to help deter crime and address some of the issues that we’ve been discussing.”

According to the Housing of Urban Development’s website, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides grants “exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households.”

The grants are awarded annually. States and cities can administer the funds through grants, loans, loan guarantees, or other credit enhancements.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.