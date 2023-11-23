Thanksgiving holiday travel peaks at Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Booked and busy is how many would describe the inside of airports all around the country during this holiday season.

“I got my flight a while ago, so I got a reasonable flight, so everything went smooth with that,” Catherine Brown said, who is traveling to Chicago from Jackson for Thanksgiving.

All of the travelers wore a smile as they said they were excited to travel and to be with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day.

“This is my first flight going out to Atlanta, Georgia so I’m hoping it’s going to be the best one,” Austin Swan said, who is traveling to Atlanta.

L’Sherie Dean, the director of public relations said Wednesday alone, the airport is averaging over 2,000 passengers with people arriving and departing for the holiday.

“People have been flying in and out of our airport preparing for the holiday. Kids have been out this week, so we have been seeing a lot of families coming through

Dean says having so many people come through the airport ushers in the spirit of the holiday season. Others say they are grateful to travel and be with loved ones they haven’t seen in a while.

“I’m excited about traveling,” Brown said. [I’m] ready to go see family and be with loved ones... and just hoping everything goes well at the airport so I don’t get caught up in traffic and stay the night at the airport. I’m excited to be alive and get to spend the holiday with my family.”

Leaders at the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers Airport say more than six thousand people have been flying in and out of the airport since November 17.

Dean says you’re urged to arrive at the airport as early as possible to ensure that you’re checked in properly and to check your flight status just in case there are any delays or cancellations.

