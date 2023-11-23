Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say

Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty(Tunica Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a teen they say murdered three people and is facing the death penalty.

On Wednesday, November 22, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office charged 18-year-old Deonte Carnell Taylor after a shooting incident that resulted in three deaths.

The murders occurred on November 10 in Robinsonville, Mississippi.

Taylor shot two male victims and one female victim who was pregnant at the time, killing both her and her unborn child.

He is now facing charges for capital murder, shooting at a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Deonte Carnell Taylor is being held without bond.

This homicide investigation is active and ongoing with more arrests to be made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Leslie Morgan Palmore
Suspect in custody after one shot, another shot and stabbed in Rankin County
18-year-old pregnant woman shot in Mississippi
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Thanksgiving 2023, volunteers were out bright and early getting more than 1,500 hundred meals...
Feed the Needy serves up over 1,600 community Thanksgiving meals
Hodges discusses JPD's upcoming Operation Safe Shop program.
Gift shopping in Jackson? JPD is rolling out its annual program to keep you safe.
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Gregory Hunt
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody