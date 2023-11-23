Promote Your Business
Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody

Gregory Hunt
Gregory Hunt(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect who allegedly beat and raped his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday is in custody after turning himself in to authorities.

The victim, who was taken to Merit Health Hospital, told the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that she was taken from her place of work after receiving threats towards her children. The woman was then beaten, and raped.

She sustained fractured bones to her face, along with other injuries.

[READ: Man wanted after allegedly beating, raping ex-girlfriend]

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says Gregory Hunt turned himself in to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 p.m.

He is in custody and is being taken to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt faces aggravated assault and sexual battery charges.

“We certainly appreciate Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department for their collaboration and assistance in this matter,” Sheriff Patten said.

