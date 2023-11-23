Suspect wanted for beating, raping ex-girlfriend in custody

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect who allegedly beat and raped his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday is in custody after turning himself in to authorities.

The victim, who was taken to Merit Health Hospital, told the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that she was taken from her place of work after receiving threats towards her children. The woman was then beaten, and raped.

She sustained fractured bones to her face, along with other injuries.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says Gregory Hunt turned himself in to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 p.m.

He is in custody and is being taken to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt faces aggravated assault and sexual battery charges.

“We certainly appreciate Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police Department for their collaboration and assistance in this matter,” Sheriff Patten said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.