Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Suspect in custody after one shot, another shot and stabbed in Brandon

Leslie Morgan Palmore
Leslie Morgan Palmore(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in the chest and another was shot and stabbed in Brandon.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies responded to the call around 6:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

When deputies arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and another victim was shot and stabbed. Sheriff Bailey said Aircare and Pafford were at the scene.

The suspect, Leslie Morgan Palmore, was on the run briefly but according to Sheriff Bailey, Palmore is in custody as of 7:45 p.m. and awaits charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce

Latest News

Richard's Disposal picking up trash in Jackson.
‘I don’t see where someone asked for carts’: Council members call out provisions in Jackson’s latest trash RFP
‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted
Thanksgiving holiday travel peaks at Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers Airport
At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire.
Deputies searching for three suspects following shooting in Latimer