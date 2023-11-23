Suspect in custody after one shot, another shot and stabbed in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in the chest and another was shot and stabbed in Brandon.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies responded to the call around 6:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

When deputies arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and another victim was shot and stabbed. Sheriff Bailey said Aircare and Pafford were at the scene.

The suspect, Leslie Morgan Palmore, was on the run briefly but according to Sheriff Bailey, Palmore is in custody as of 7:45 p.m. and awaits charges.

