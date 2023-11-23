One dead after single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Copiah County.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 27.

MHP says a 2008 Volkswagen driven by 49-year-old Deangelo Kelly was traveling south on the highway when Kelly ran off the road and into a ditch.

Kelly received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

