Man wanted after allegedly beating, raping ex-girlfriend

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after he allegedly raped and beat his ex-girlfriend in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Merit Health Hospital Wednesday regarding a victim that claimed she was raped.

According to the victim, she was at her place of work when one of her employees told her that there was a person waiting for her outside.

She then walked outside to find out the person was her ex-boyfriend, who she says she had not seen in over a year and a half.

The victim says the suspect, Gregory Hunt, made threats towards her children before dragging her into the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Gregory Hunt (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told the sheriff’s office that Hunt drove her out to a gravel road of Highway 84 in Adams County, dragged her out of the car, and began to beat and rape her.

After the incident, the woman told deputies that he put her back into his car, drove towards Natchez, and abruptly pulled over under the Natchez Trace Bridge over pass on Highway 84. She says he tossed her out of the car and sped away.

The victim sustained fractured bones, scratches, and bruises on her face and other injuries.

Hunt, 35, of Meadville, Mississippi, is wanted for aggravated assault and sexual battery. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Chrysler 300 with a license plate that reads “Hunt 3.”

The suspect is considered to be dangerous and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

