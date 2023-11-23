John White reflects on journey to the high school football record books

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his last game as a high school quarterback, John White put himself in the Mississippi record books. In MRA’s game against Jackson Prep on November 11, White eclipsed 15,138 career passing yards, passing St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan’s record set in 2016.

White’s journey to the Mississippi record books started way back in elementary school, one of the first times he played football.

“Going back all the way to pee wee, which was fourth grade, I picked up a football, loved how the game worked, loved watching the game and stuff. I immediately knew from my first team in fourth grade, in pee wee, I was like, ‘that’s the guy I wanna be. I wanna be in charge of the huddle, I want to be in charge of the team, the offense.’ I kind of knew all along, that I wanted to play quarterback,” White said.

While the game came naturally to White, he also put in a lot of work to get to where he is now.

“God gifted me with some great talent, a great mind, and stuff, but I can definitely say that I worked very hard, even at a very young age,” he said. “In fifth or sixth grade, me my dad, we would throw almost every day after school. I played a lot of sports back then, but football was the one I liked the most and we would work at it a ton.” White’s talent and hard work translated to playing time at a young age. In the eighth grade, White was called up to the varsity team at Winona Christian, where he started at the age of 14.

“I was nervous,” White said about his first start. “I wouldn’t say I was scared, because I knew I prepared well through the off-season and really worked hard to perfect my craft. I worked with all my coaches and trainers and stuff, so I thought I was ready for it.”

After his freshman season, White transferred to MRA, and took over as the Patriots’ starting QB as a sophomore.

“I had a decent year, I had a lot of older guys to help me that year, a lot of seniors that picked me up,” he said. “It was tough starting at a big school my sophomore year.”

With White under center, the Patriots won the MAIS 6A Championship his sophomore year. After that season, White had a lot of confidence in his game.

“Really the off-season going into my junior year was when I felt like I stepped my game up another level and became the player that I am,” he said. After his junior year, White met with his coaches, and realized that he had a chance the break the career passing record.

“We really never even talked about it until after last year was over,” he said. “After that we started looking into my senior year and what could happen. They were like, ‘you know you’re close, you could do this your senior year.’ After we looked at it, we were like, ‘dang it could be done.’” Despite a historical feat looming, White’s goal was the same in every game: do what he needed to to get his team a win.

“I was really just focused on going out there playing my game, winning each week, focusing on one game,” he said. “I had a lot of teammates, and some of my coaches and stuff, they’re like, ‘you’re getting close. You know how far you are away?’ I was like yeah, but I try not to think about it, try to just worry about taking it one game at a time and one play at a time.”

White accomplished the feat in his final game: a playoff game against rival Jackson Prep. MRA would lose the game, and while the moment was bittersweet, White is thankful to have put his name in the record books.

“I would much rather have won and been playing for a state championship,” he said. “But now looking back, it’s a great record to accomplish and one that’ll hopefully stand for a while. I’m very thankful that I was able to stay healthy throughout my career. But yeah, I was very glad to be able to break the record.”

After five years of starting at two different schools, White said he will always remember the players he took the field alongside.

“Everybody says you don’t remember the wins and losses, and that’s very true. I would say the most fun thing that I got to experience the past five years is build a relationship with all the coaches and all the players throughout the years on each team,” he said. “Even though we didn’t win the state championship this past year, it was the most fun that I’ve had over my five years of playing. Just to be able to be with those guys, bond with them, work as hard as we did, has made my five years so special.”

White’s final career passing yards sits at 15,259 yards, 121 yards ahead of Brennan’s mark.

