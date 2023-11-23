‘I don’t see where someone asked for carts’: Council members call out provisions in Jackson’s latest trash RFP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council continue to raise concerns about the city’s latest efforts to bring on a new trash contractor.

Last week, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued his third request for proposals for residential collection services, about two weeks after the council ordered him to do so.

At its meeting on Tuesday, several council members questioned provisions in the latest request, including one that would require residents to begin using trash carts, rather than their current receptacles.

Those carts are 96-gallon bins customers would have to use for their trash to be picked up and are mandated under the RFP.

Several council members say that requirement and others could drive up the cost of any future contracts and make taking out the trash harder for some residents.

“This isn’t one of the things folks have been asking for,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. “They want two-day-a-week pickup. They want their rubbish, or their bulky items, picked up on the second collection day... They want a reasonable company out there doing that.”

“I don’t see where someone asked for carts.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was worried about the impact the cart requirement would have on senior citizens.

“These older people can’t lift these garbage cans,” he said. “They leave the garbage can at the street, and they have to walk their garbage, and empty it into the can at the street for the garbage to be picked up.”

Stokes also says the council should be involved in the RFP process, to ensure the scoring is “open and above board.”

“We need to make sure that council members have a part in the procedure so that [when] we get a chance to take a final vote, they will not feel that [there were] some shenanigans taking place,” he said.

Under an RFP, proposals are submitted and then scored by a committee of individuals chosen by the administration. It was unclear who would be evaluating proposals submitted under the mayor’s newest request.

Citing their concerns, the council has rejected the last two companies the mayor has brought forward in recent years. The first proposal was from FCC Environmental Services.

Council members thought that the contract was too expensive and did not want to switch to once-a-week pickups.

In 2022 and 2023, the council rejected Richard’s Disposal, the mayor’s next choice, in part, because the contract required trash carts and because members were concerned about the company’s technical proposal.

Richard’s won the RFP based largely on its lower price, which accounted for about a third of a company’s overall score.

Under the newest RFP, price accounts for 80 percent of the total score.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, who was one of the council members who voted down Richard’s, reiterated his concern that the RFP shouldn’t require companies shouldn’t to have two hoppers when the city is switching to carts.

Hoppers are the individuals on the back of the trucks who are tasked with picking up the garbage.

“Hinds County recently let a garbage contract where there are no hoppers on the back of the truck,” Foote said. “We should be open to different potential ways to pick up the garbage... and not be setting details that can make the bid higher or the cost of the service higher.”

Lumumba said prices would be higher under the new RFP, telling reporters at a November 9 press conference that, “gas prices have gone up, the price of acquiring trucks have gone up, the [prices] of all these things have risen substantially.”

Foote, though, said prices are being driven artificially high by the RFP itself, including a provision that would require any winning firm to help transition back to Richard’s Disposal in the event that the company is victorious in its lawsuit with the city.

Richard’s filed suit against Jackson earlier this year after the council refused to award the New Orleans-based firm a long-term contract. The company is asking the court to reverse the council’s decision and reimburse it for damages and court costs.

The RFP states that if Richard’s wins, the firm chosen under the new RFP would be required to give up its contract and agree to help Richard’s transition back into the role.

“I think the fact that [the] lawsuit is still hanging out there has made it more difficult for vendors to potentially come in and give us competitive bids,” he said. “It basically weaponizes the RFP in a way that is going to end up [meaning] fewer competitors and higher costs because of the uncertainty of the lawsuit.”

