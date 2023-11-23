‘I did not ask anyone for any help’; Rankin Co. sheriff denies playing role in getting former Capitol Police officer acquitted

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The embattled Rankin County sheriff accused in a recent news article of playing a role in helping acquit a former Capitol Police officer in a DUI case tells 3 On Your Side he never asked anyone for help.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey, speaking exclusively with 3 On Your Side, denied allegations in a Mississippi Today article that he asked the arresting officer in the case to do anything that could help the former officer, Steven Frederick.

Bailey, who has faced public scrutiny after five of his former deputies pleaded guilty to torturing and sexually abusing two Black men earlier this year, has maintained he did not know the men were taking the law into their own hands. Nearly all have admitted to obstructing justice in at least one case.

WLBT first reported about Frederick’s arrest in March, days after Trooper Clay Loftin charged him with driving under the influence for hitting several road signs.

Loftin said on dash camera video obtained by 3 On Your Side that Frederick’s blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, though he would later fill out reports that the suspect’s BAC was 0.127.

Frederick had been driving a Department of Public Safety vehicle, which rolled over during the wreck, according to incident reports obtained from the agency that were unredacted after pressure from this news organization.

In August, WLBT first reported Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney found Frederick not guilty because Trooper Loftin failed to appear in court.

At the time, it was unclear whether Loftin’s absence was the court’s fault or his.

Emails obtained by 3 On Your Side show on August 3, justice court clerk Cassity Booker told MHP Capt. Claude Smith that four of his troopers needed to show up and testify in court on August 9.

One of those was Loftin.

Records from DPS show Loftin not only got the email but read it, too.

Booker told WLBT Loftin was the only trooper who failed to appear in court that day.

Subsequent reporting by Mississippi Today’s Jerry Mitchell, published Tuesday, alleged that state officials were looking into whether Bailey was involved and alleged he even asked a prosecutor about what would happen if a trooper didn’t show up for court.

“I can swear on a stack of Bibles, I did not ask anyone for any help on that just because I knew the finger would be pointed at me because of that, and you know, let things take their course naturally,” Bailey said during a phone interview Wednesday. “I hate that it happened to him because he is a good guy. But whoever said that I talked to a prosecutor is a liar. That is a completely false lie.”

Bailey said he never talked to the Covington County prosecutor, though Mitchell’s reporting did not indicate where that prosecutor practiced.

The sheriff would not say on the record how he knew Frederick but did admit he picked Frederick up from the Covington County Jail after his DUI arrest.

He also says he only spoke to the arresting officer a handful of times, at one time telling Loftin to “do his job.”

DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the trooper is under investigation.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently reviewing the emails in question, and an internal investigation is underway into the reason for the trooper not appearing for the court date,” Martin said in a statement. “Our commitment to holding our officers accountable and maintaining the public trust will remain our top priorities. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot make any further comment at this time.”

