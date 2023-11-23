A Gloomy Turkey Day Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s turkey time!!

This Thanksgiving day will start off cold and stay a little chilly. The skies will be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry too! That is, rain chances are not introduced to the forecast until late this afternoon as a system creeps in from the south. This should clear the area before we start the day on Friday, so you don’t need the rain gear to get out and shop - just the jacket! Highs today will be in the mid 50s and tomorrow they will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. We should get some sunshine back in the picture tomorrow too!

This weekend will start off sunny with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. However, by Sunday more rain moves in. We may see showers on and off throughout the day and highs will stay in the upper 50s with all the clouds hanging around.

The start of next week will be nice and dry again! It will be a little colder though thanks to the front pushing Sunday’s rain. We will head into the last week of November with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. We should see those temperatures for a few days before warming up ~ slightly ~ back to the low 60s by the end of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.