Gift shopping in Jackson? JPD is rolling out its annual program to keep you safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shoppers in Jackson can expect to see more blue lights, police cars and uniformed officers in the coming weeks, as part of an annual program designed to keep them safe.

Operation Safe Shop kicks off on Friday and will run until the end of the year.

As part of the program, the Jackson Police Department will increase visibility at the city’s major shopping centers during business hours.

“One of the things that we’re going to be doing, that we are committed to doing, is [providing] visibility throughout these different zones... to provide a safe environment for our shoppers,” said Cpt. Mark Hodges. “And that’s our main focus.”

That visibility will include adding additional officers at shopping centers, as well as increasing patrols in retail areas.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “We look forward to it every year.”

While police will be more visible, Hodges says people can also take steps to avoid becoming a victim.

“Stay off your cell phone. Don’t be texting and walking to your car. Don’t carry too many bags because you become an easy target... and that’s what they’re looking for,” he said. “And we don’t want that to occur.”

Hodges also said to keep items in the car out of sight, especially guns, which “are targeted items that the bad guys are looking for.”

If you are approached by a robber, he said the best thing to do is cooperate. “Just let them have it,” he said. “It prevents you from being in a lethal situation where your life could be taken.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.