Georgetown community enjoy Thanksgiving compliments of Organized Gentlemen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving came early to Georgetown residents with a free turkey dinner and all the fixings.

One Jackson non-profit, with roots in Georgetown, is making sure there’s a feast on tables on Thanksgiving Day.

Organized Gentlemen and some of the youngest in the mentorship group were serving others on Wednesday and learning the importance of giving back.

Those living in the area show appreciation for the annual Thanksgiving dinner provided by a group of Jackson natives. The non-profit supplies free meals throughout the city weekly and involves the youth to teach them about giving back.

“I am serving Thanksgiving meals,” said Brysen Pettigrew.

The 10-year-old and his seven-year-old brother Bryan are mentees in the organization.

“I clean around the street so you can keep your community clean,” said Brysen Pettigrew.

“I’m helping the homeless by feeding, passing out plates to them,” said Bryan Pettigrew.

The neighborhood and those passing by the Jacso on Woodrow Wilson Avenue were grateful.

“They’re doing good ma’am. I like how they’re doing for the community,” said Georgetown resident Shawn Williams. “It’s a blessing most people don’t do that for the community ma’am.”

In 2021, Organized Gentlemen began their work in the city feeding, supporting high school activities, and strengthening bonds by reaching out to the children.

“I graduated from Lanier High School. So it’s important for me to come back and be that beacon of hope for kids that come from the place that I came from, walked the streets that I walked,” said Organized Gentlemen founder Samuel Anderson. “So they can believe and have hope that they can be better.”

More than 100 dinners were served. The organization is now taking donations for its third annual Christmas Toy Give taking place December 23 at the Jasco on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

To donate or for more information call 601-832-3258.

You can also contact Samuel Anderson on Facebook or Organized Gentlemen 2021 on Instagram.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.