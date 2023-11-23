First Alert Forecast: light showers possible tonight ahead of more rain over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A cloudy, cool evening is on tap for central Mississippi to wrap up this Thanksgiving. There will also be the potential for a few passing light showers into tonight, but any rain we see wouldn’t be too disruptive. Overnight, expect temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: Temperatures should run slightly closer to normal for Friday as we wrap up the week. Highs will likely reach the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon with clouds gradually clearing out overhead. The weather is also expected to corporate for those heading out to Friday night football games.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and pleasant conditions will prevail for Saturday to kick off the weekend ahead of another chance for rain on Sunday. A front is on track to swing in by Sunday morning bringing scattered showers to the area. High pressure is forecast to quickly build in behind this system resulting in drier weather into the new week. Temperatures will also turn cooler into next week with highs generally in the 50s and overnight lows potentially near freezing, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

