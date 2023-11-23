First Alert Forecast: dry, cool for Thanksgiving Day ahead of chance for showers Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Quiet and cool conditions will prevail across central Mississippi heading into tonight. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s by morning under a partly cloudy sky.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cooler than normal temperatures are also expected on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day as well. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s as clouds increase out of the southwest. While most of the day will feature dry weather, there will likely be some passing light showers around by tomorrow night as a disturbance moves overhead. Otherwise, we won’t expect any major issues during the day or for those going to Starkville for the Egg Bowl in the evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs will become slightly closer to normal by this weekend in the lower 60s. We will kick off the weekend on a quiet note before a chance for showers becomes possible by Sunday. Temperatures will turn seasonably cool by next week back to the 50s and lows in the 30s with the potential for patchy frost.

