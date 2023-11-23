Promote Your Business
Deputies searching for three suspects following shooting in Latimer

At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire.
At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirms officials are on the lookout for three suspects following reports of gunfire.

According to Sheriff Ledbetter, officials received reports of gunfire on Scott Street at around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Following the shots, the suspects fled the scene, making their way onto Old Biloxi Road before crashing into a parked delivery truck and running into the woods.

Deputies are currently in the area working to find the suspects.

At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire. We will update this story as we learn more information.

