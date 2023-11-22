Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead.(Source: FDA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several children in the state have reportedly been impacted after consuming lead-tainted applesauce, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

In a post on Wednesday, the department stated that they have identified five Mississippi families with children having “elevated blood lead levels” who reported consuming the recalled pouches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in the recalled pouches of applesauce puree.

The applesauce has been linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states.

An article posted by the Associated Press said that one pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance allowed.

MSDH advised parents to throw away any of the recalled items immediately, adding that exposure to high amounts of lead is harmful to children’s health and development

If you think your child may have consumed any of these products, contact the child’s doctor or call MSDH’s Lead Poisoning Prevention program at 601-576-7620.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Boil water advisory
Approx. 1,000 Hinds Co. customers under boil water notice
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop

Latest News

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
MSDH confirms first pediatric flu death of 2023-2024 season
Closing The Gap: Sickle Cell Disease Awareness
Closing The Gap: Sickle Cell Disease Awareness
Maternal health resource and food pantry opens in downtown Jackson
Maternal health resource and food pantry opens in downtown Jackson
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023