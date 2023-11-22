Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’

Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mississippi have charged a couple with capital murder following the death of their infant son.

Police Chief Alberto Davis identified the couple as Marquis Fountain and Osheuna Reese. They are accused of abusing and killing 3-month-old Adam Fountain.

Medics transported the child to the hospital in Tupelo on November 13 for “extensive injuries,” the police chief said.

The child died on Sunday, November 19, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police also charged the father with aggravated domestic violence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Boil water advisory
Approx. 1,000 Hinds Co. customers under boil water notice
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
City of Jackson gives away 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MRA girls' basketball gets a road win over Gulfport, 61-43
Madison Central basketball takes two from Northwest Rankin