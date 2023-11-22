Jackson State duo sweeps weekly SWAC honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State men’s basketball players swept the weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference honors after the backcourt duo led the Tigers to an impressive win earlier this week.

Sunday, JSU beat SEC opponent Missouri on the road 73-72 to claim the Tigers first win of the 2023-24 season. It was also the basketball program’s first win over an SEC team since 1995.

Tuesday, Jackson native, guard Ken Evans Jr., and point guard Chase Adams were named the SWAC Player and Impact Player of the Week by SWAC officials.

Evans Jr. led Jackson State in scoring with 20 points in the upset victory over Missouri. He scored 54 points on the week and averages 18.5 points per game this season - seven points more than last season.

Adams earned the Impact Player of the Week honor after driving the length of the court and scoring the game-winning points with time expiring against Missouri.

The Tigers will travel to the nation’s capital to face Georgetown on November 25. The contest will air on FS2.

