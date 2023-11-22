Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson State duo sweeps weekly SWAC honors

Ken Evans Jr. and Chase Adams (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Ken Evans Jr. and Chase Adams (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson(AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State men’s basketball players swept the weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference honors after the backcourt duo led the Tigers to an impressive win earlier this week.

Sunday, JSU beat SEC opponent Missouri on the road 73-72 to claim the Tigers first win of the 2023-24 season. It was also the basketball program’s first win over an SEC team since 1995.

[READ: JSU men’s basketball gets impressive first win of season over the SEC’s Missouri]

Tuesday, Jackson native, guard Ken Evans Jr., and point guard Chase Adams were named the SWAC Player and Impact Player of the Week by SWAC officials.

Evans Jr. led Jackson State in scoring with 20 points in the upset victory over Missouri. He scored 54 points on the week and averages 18.5 points per game this season - seven points more than last season.

Adams earned the Impact Player of the Week honor after driving the length of the court and scoring the game-winning points with time expiring against Missouri.

The Tigers will travel to the nation’s capital to face Georgetown on November 25. The contest will air on FS2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce

Latest News

Missouri's Caleb Grill, right, walks away as members of Jackson State celebrate a 73-72 victory...
JSU men’s basketball gets impressive first win of season over the SEC’s Missouri
Jackson State volleyball wins 2023 SWAC Championship
Reed Green Coliseum
Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward
State champion signs to play for Mo Williams, Jackson State men’s basketball