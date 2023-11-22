First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly, but dry weather through tonight with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 40s tonight and upper 30s by Thanksgiving morning. We’ll remain mostly dry throughout the day; however temperatures will still only reach the mid 50s Thanksgiving Day. A little rain is possible on Thanksgiving night, but no severe weather. Black Friday will be a sunny and dry day with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and near 60 by afternoon. Saturday looks identical to Friday weather wise, but rain is possible Saturday night. Rain showers will continue on and off through Sunday with highs in the 50s to 60. Expect chilly weather to continue through most of next week. The average high is 65 and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 4:57pm.

