Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

chilly big weather story
chilly big weather story(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly, but dry weather through tonight with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 40s tonight and upper 30s by Thanksgiving morning. We’ll remain mostly dry throughout the day; however temperatures will still only reach the mid 50s Thanksgiving Day.  A little rain is possible on Thanksgiving night, but no severe weather. Black Friday will be a sunny and dry day with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and near 60 by afternoon.  Saturday looks identical to Friday weather wise, but rain is possible Saturday night.  Rain showers will continue on and off through Sunday with highs in the 50s to 60.  Expect chilly weather to continue through most of next week.  The average high is 65 and the average low is 42.  Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 4:57pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Boil water advisory
Approx. 1,000 Hinds Co. customers under boil water notice
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop

Latest News

Highs in the mid and upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Almost Thanksgiving!
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Cooler weather on the way
First Alert Forecast:
Cooler weather on the way
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies will stick around as cooler temperatures move in