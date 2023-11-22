City of Jackson gives away 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are just days away from celebrating Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, city leaders and organizations in Jackson are doing their part to make sure you have a happy and hearty holiday.

Things kicked off at six o’clock this evening. However, people started lining up hours in advance just to get a place in line and get their hands on a turkey.

One by one, drivers pulled up, thankful to be receiving a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

Organizers said they wanted to do this as a way to give back.

They know times can be tough for some people, and that’s why they wanted to jump into action and put on this turkey drive.

“We love our constituents, and we wanted to show them that we hear them and see them, especially with grocery prices being what they are. We wanted to be able to give them something that they could take home, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Kuwasi Omari, the program coordinator with the city’s Human and Cultural Services Department.

“The holiday season is about fellowship, it’s about loving our neighbors, loving our family,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “Anytime the city can step in and be supportive, it’s always difficult during the holiday season as we’re trying to demonstrate love to make the dollars stretch. To be able to donate something that puts food on the table is one of our basic ways of demonstrating love to our community and our family. It’s truly a blessed event, so we’re happy to be out here.”

In all, 200 turkeys were given away today.

The city’s Department of Human and Cultural Services, along with the People’s Advocacy Institute and Strong Arms of Jackson, all teamed up to make today’s turkey drive possible.

