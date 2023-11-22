Almost Thanksgiving!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pockets of rain over the next week!

We are looking at a supremely fall-like forecast over the next 7 to 10 days, with highs in the mid and upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Through the rest of this week, we will see a few peeks of sunshine, but mostly cloudy conditions with a little bit of rain here and there. Some of that rain will fall on Thanksgiving, but it will be late into the evening and overnight hours and should clear out before you get ready for black Friday shopping.

The weekend will bring sunshine on Saturday, but Sunday will hold another chance for a few showers. None of these rain events will have high totals, with the most rain expected to accumulate over the next 7 days being about a quarter to half an inch.

Into next week, we may see even more sunshine with a few cloudy to showery days in between. Highs will stay the same but low temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.

