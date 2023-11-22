5-year-old girl home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) -- On a warm November morning in a Louisiana park, dozens of people gathered for an event supporting those with cystic fibrosis, including a little girl who had gone through something many adults could not imagine.

“At three weeks old from her newborn screening, the results came back. We had her tested at a pulmonary clinic. They did a sweat test and determined that she did have cystic fibrosis,” Jennifer Thomas, the mother of 5-year-old Ava Thomas, said.

Cystic fibrosis is a disease that causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in organs like the lungs. Hearing the diagnosis was unsettling for Ava’s parents.

Last year, Ava’s cystic fibrosis progressed.

“Very quickly,” Jennifer Thomas said. “She turned four on April 3, 2022, and she got admitted to St. Tammany Hospital on April 23 with low oxygen SATs. She wasn’t able to breathe well, so they ended up intubating her two days after she was admitted.”

From there, Ava later was transferred to Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“And we were there for a week with the expectations of becoming off the ventilator by the end of the week and going home,” Jennifer Thomas said. “But that didn’t happen. They said, ‘You’re going to Texas, your daughter’s going to be evaluated for a possible lung transplant.”

“It was a shock,” John Thomas, Ava’s father said, “because we were expected to be home at the end of the week.”

Ava was very sick at the time. Jennifer Thomas said that Ava had gotten pneumonia, and with cystic fibrosis, her body couldn’t fight it off.

As Ava was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, her parents made the trek down there to meet her.

“John and I went home to get our stuff and that was the longest drive that we took, to go to finally be able to see her in the hospital,” Jennifer said.

While hospitalized in Texas, Ava’s situation became more dire.

“Two of the doctors called us into a conference room to have a conversation,” John said. “The conversation was not one that we wanted to hear.”

A few days later, Ava’s parents were called back to the hospital. The doctors told them they had gotten an offer and accepted a set of lungs for Ava. While the news came as a relief, the parents still had worries since the lungs still needed to be tested.

“Just in the back of my mind, because it’s been such a long year, I was like, ‘Please, Lord, don’t let this be a drag.’ And it wasn’t,” Jennifer Thomas said.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Ava was rolled to the operating room. The transplant surgery was a success and the Thomases got to see their little girl the next day.

They said they are very grateful to the parents of the young donor.

“We’re just thankful for the donor family, for making that sacrifice to save our daughter. Because I know that was hard,” Jennifer Thomas said. “All we know is that it came from a 5-year-old.”

Dr. David Moreno-McNeill, a pediatric pulmonologist at the Texas hospital and one of Ava’s doctors, said, “She has been the longest ECMO run, which is the heart-lung machine that we use to keep patients alive when their lungs are not working.”

To date, no other patient at Texas Children’s Hospital has stayed on ECMO longer than Ava. Jennifer Thomas said she had remained on ECMO for 207 days while she waited for the transplant.

After the surgery, Ava remained in the hospital for months longer and did physical therapy.

“She was in bed for so long that her body was a little contracted, her legs were atrophied,” her mother said.

Ava was discharged from the hospital in March 2023 after nearly a year in the hospital and left through a corridor filled with applauding hospital staffers.

However, Ava could not leave Houston since she still had clinic and other medical needs that needed to be met.

“She went home on oxygen and we were still weaning her off of pain medication,” Jennifer Thomas said. “And we got her off of all narcotic medications in May.”

In June, the family got more news when they were told they could return home to Louisiana.

“And they finally said June 3, ‘Y’all can go home.’ And we were in Texas for so long, we had to rent a U-Haul,” Jennifer Thomas said. “I cried.”

Ava, along with her parents and other family members, took part in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides event this month and walked and ran on the trail.

When asked how she was doing after her surgery, Ava said, “Good, good, good.”

Family members calling themselves Ava’s Army were out in force at the park.

“My heart can’t find the words, to see her happy and healthy is just the most amazing thing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Ava’s grandmother Sandra Toups said.

Moreno-McNeill has been seeing Ava for months.

“I followed her before transplant and then after transplant,” he said. “She doing wonderfully. We’re all very happy with how she’s been doing. She is her spunky self. She is a star here at the hospital.”

Ava’s parents say she is a miracle.

“She’s our miracle child, oh, 100%,” Jennifer Thomas said.

Moreno-McNeill stressed the importance of organ donation.

“Organ donation is important for everybody, especially for children,” he said. “It’s a big need. There’s kids on the list that are fighting for their second chance at life.”

Jennifer Thomas said she marvels at her daughter’s resilience.

“This kid, I’m telling you, is going to do big things in life,” Jennifer said. “She wants to be a doctor.”

And the Thomases have advice for families with children who have life-threatening diseases.

“Never give up,” John Thomas said.

“No matter how dark it is,” Jennifer Thomas added.

Post-transplant, Ava takes plenty of medications, including anti-rejection medication that she will have to take for life.

“She does great taking her medication. She swallows pills. She takes. She knows what all of her pills are for,” she said.

Ava recently returned to Texas Children’s for a checkup and will continue to do so.

“The expertise really is in the follow-up, and having them come here pretty much her whole life,” Moreno-McNeill said. “She is going to be following up here her whole life until she becomes an adult, and then she goes to one of the adult centers. But she will be followed here at least every six months.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Ava and her family.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.