Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County saw some damage Monday night as powerful storms rolled through the state.

On Gallatin Street in Hazlehurst, a tree fell on a house.

The homeowner told WLBT he was home by himself when the tree came crashing down.

He said he’s thankful he wasn’t hurt and that the damage to his home isn’t as bad as it could have been.

Public works crews spent much of the night clearing what trees they could find.

