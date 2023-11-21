Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado Warnings have been issued for several Mississippi Counties.

Counties impacted:

Copiah (until 7:30 p.m.)

Franklin (until 8:15 p.m.)

Jefferson Davis (until 7:30 p.m.)

Lawrence (until 7:30 p.m.)

Leake (until 7:30 p.m.)

Lincoln (until 8:15 p.m.)

Neshoba (until 7:30 p.m.)

Simpson (until 7:30 p.m.)

