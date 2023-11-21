Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado Warnings have been issued for several Mississippi Counties.
Counties impacted:
- Copiah (until 7:30 p.m.)
- Franklin (until 8:15 p.m.)
- Jefferson Davis (until 7:30 p.m.)
- Lawrence (until 7:30 p.m.)
- Leake (until 7:30 p.m.)
- Lincoln (until 8:15 p.m.)
- Neshoba (until 7:30 p.m.)
- Simpson (until 7:30 p.m.)
