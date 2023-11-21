Thousands without power as storms push across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people are out of power as storms push across Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi reports more than 4,000 customers are without electricity as a result of the severe weather.

More than half of those are in Copiah County, which has approximately 2,868, according to Entergy’s outage map.

Southern Pine, meanwhile, is reporting approximately 4,100 customers in the dark, with about 2,000 south of Crystal Springs.

Multiple tornadoes have touched down, including near the Copiah and Lincoln County line, near Highway 16 in Madison County, and in Leake County.

This is a developing story.

