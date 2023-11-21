Thanksgiving the Album
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several different musical artists have come together to create “Thanksgiving the Album.”
They are performing “Thanksgiving The Show” on Wednesday night at Duling Hall.
They visited Studio 3 to discuss the music and the show!
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.