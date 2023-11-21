Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Thanksgiving the Album

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several different musical artists have come together to create “Thanksgiving the Album.”

They are performing “Thanksgiving The Show” on Wednesday night at Duling Hall.

They visited Studio 3 to discuss the music and the show!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Dexter Wade
‘His life mattered’: Funeral held for Dexter Wade, man killed by off-duty JPD officer

Latest News

Holiday Top Hat Brunch
Holiday Top Hat Brunch
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Thanksgiving the Album
Thanksgiving the Album
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County
Holiday Top Hat Brunch
Holiday Top Hat Brunch