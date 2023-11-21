Teens arrested for shooting into home to be charged as adults

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers have been arrested for shooting into a home in the Lawrence County community of Oakvale.

They were arrested Thursday after a “long and intensive investigation,” according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kadarrian Johnson, Kenneth Hester III, and Caleb Brown are being charged as adults.

Investigators say more arrests are possible.

