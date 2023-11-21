Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Spillway Diner joins studio 3

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Spillway Diner visited Studio 3 and Chef Jermaine made the popular menu item Fried Catfish with greens, potato salad, cole slaw, and cornbread.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Dexter Wade
‘His life mattered’: Funeral held for Dexter Wade, man killed by off-duty JPD officer

Latest News

Studio 3: Spillway Diner Part 2
Studio 3: Spillway Diner Part 2
Holiday Top Hat Brunch
Holiday Top Hat Brunch
Monte’s Steak and Seafood
Monte’s Steak and Seafood
Thanksgiving the Album
Thanksgiving the Album
This is what happens when you put a frozen turkey into the fryer
This is what happens when you put a frozen turkey into the fryer