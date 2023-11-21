Spillway Diner joins studio 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Spillway Diner visited Studio 3 and Chef Jermaine made the popular menu item Fried Catfish with greens, potato salad, cole slaw, and cornbread.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.