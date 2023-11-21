Richard’s Disposal will not collect trash in Jackson on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says Richard’s Disposal will not collect trash on Thanksgiving.

Instead, garbage pick-up for Thursday’s routes will occur on Monday, November 27.

The City says trash will be collected on Friday, November 24, as usual.

