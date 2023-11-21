Phone lines down at Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Office

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are reporting the phone lines are currently down at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who needs dispatch is urged to call (601) 717-0893. For emergencies, residents still should dial 911.

Sheriff Byron Swilley said all landlines went down after power at the sheriff’s complex went out. The backup generator powering dispatch and the sheriff’s offices failed to switch on.

“It normally kicks on when the lights go off,” he said. “We have a cell phone in dispatch if you can’t call the landlines.”

Swilley said the power also went out at the jail, but the generator powering that side of the sheriff’s complex is working.

Meanwhile, WLBT also is hearing that the lights have gone out at the Copiah County Safe Room. Swilley was unsure if that was the case but was planning to visit the site to check.

