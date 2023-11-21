Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Dexter Wade
‘His life mattered’: Funeral held for Dexter Wade, man killed by off-duty JPD officer

Latest News

Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue