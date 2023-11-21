Monte’s Steak and Seafood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chef Monte Agho made his baked salmon on Studio 3!

Below is the full recipe:

Herb baked salmon

4-6oz filet salmon

1/4 teaspoon rosemary

1/4 teaspoon tarragon leaves

1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon melted butter or oil

1 cup of water

Place salmon in a pan seasoned with rosemary, tarragon, lemon pepper drizzled with butter and add water. Bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Take out from oven and drain the juice into a sauce pan. Add the remaining spices to it, bring to a boil and thicken with roux. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with vegetables and starch of your choice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.